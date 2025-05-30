Menu

Sports

5 things to know about the Stanley Cup final rematch between the Oilers and Panthers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 12:24 pm
2 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talks about his club reach the Stanley Cup final for the second year in a row.
The Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final for the second straight year, starting with Game 1 in Edmonton on Wednesday. The Panthers won last season’s showdown in seven games to collect their first-ever NHL title. Here are five things to look for in the rematch:

So close

The Oilers looked down and out in last season’s Cup final before rallying from 3-0 down to force a Game 7. And the decisive game came down to the slimmest of margins, with Sam Reinhart’s second-period goal standing as the winner in a 2-1 Florida triumph. Had the Oilers managed to complete the comeback, they would have been the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup since 1993 and just the fifth team — and second in a Cup final — to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

Click to play video: 'McDavid, Draisaitl and Draisaitl on Stanley Cup loss: ‘It sucks’'
McDavid, Draisaitl and Draisaitl on Stanley Cup loss: ‘It sucks’
Hit parade

The Panthers have built their identity around being a hard-hitting team. With the likes of Sam Bennett, Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand patrolling the ice, the physical Panthers lead the playoffs in both hits (812) and penalty minutes (279). The Oilers can also throw the body and sit second in hits with 648. But they will have to make up for the loss of Zach Hyman against Florida. Hyman led the playoffs with 111 hits before undergoing surgery on an unspecified injury.

Going deep

Bennett leads the playoffs with 10 goals, but the Panthers have had offensive contributions throughout their lineup. Nineteen players on their roster have scored in the post-season, and their defence is responsible for 15 goals in 17 games. But while the Panthers are known for their depth, 19 players have also scored for Edmonton during this playoff run. Not bad for a team once considered too reliant on superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Elder statesmen

The Panthers picked up some playoff grit and veteran savvy when they acquired Marchand, the former Boston Bruins captain, at the trade deadline. Marchand, who turned 37 earlier this month, helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and is heading into his fourth final. Impressive, except when stacked against 40-year-old Edmonton forward Corey Perry. He is heading into his fifth final in six years. While he has come up short in his last four Cup finals, he helped Anaheim win it all in 2007.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers sign veteran forward Corey Perry'
Edmonton Oilers sign veteran forward Corey Perry

Dynasty days

The state of Florida has been the undisputed epicentre of NHL success for the last six years. Between the Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, teams from the Sunshine State have appeared in six straight Stanley Cup finals, winning three so far. But the combined success of the Panthers and Bolts hasn’t quite reached the level of the high-flying Oilers of the 1980s, led by Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and other stars. Between 1982-83 and 1989-90, the Oilers won five Cups and were runners-up another time, creating one of the NHL’s legendary dynasties.

Click to play video: '‘Grit & Glory: Celebrating 40 years of the Edmonton Oilers’ book'
‘Grit & Glory: Celebrating 40 years of the Edmonton Oilers’ book

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

