Roughriders star Milligan Jr. not satisfied following defensive MOP award season

More often than not last season, the man coming up with some of the biggest moments for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was none other than ‘Agent Zero.’

Rolan Milligan Jr. is coming off a 2024 campaign which saw him become not only one of the most feared defensive players across the CFL, but one of the exceptionally dominant threats at any position.

It was a season which saw the Roughriders defensive back take home CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player honours and see his name entered into the Most Outstanding Player conversation.

For Milligan Jr., however, none of that carries into the upcoming Roughriders season which begins next week in Regina.

“Last season has nothing to do with this year in my opinion,” said Milligan Jr. “As far as the accolades and all of that, it’s in the past, it was 2024. I’m just trying to come out, be the best version of myself and stack those days.”

Dressing in 16 games last year after an injury-plagued 2023 season, Milligan Jr. led the CFL with eight interceptions and tied for fifth in total tackles making 71 defensive stops and another 20 on special teams.

Watching the work his defensive star put in over the off-season, Roughriders head coach Corey Mace said the halfback is not satisfied one bit with his performance heading into 2025.

“He’s got a standard for himself,” said Mace. “Crazy or not, he’s not complacent with what he’s done last year. He identified a few things that he wanted to work on this off-season and you’re seeing it translate already at camp. For [Milligan Jr.], the sky is the limit, man. He’s an incredible player, an incredible leader, he doesn’t even have to say nothing and guys will follow him.

“Those are the kind of guys you like.”

Milligan Jr. will be leading a Roughriders defensive back group which is one of the most experienced in the CFL.

Despite the familiarity, he said there are tweaks to his game that he’s been making at training camp over the last three weeks to best prepare him for the season.

“Just IDing things on the field and making sure I’m in the right spots on some plays that they gave me last year,” said Milligan Jr. “Even just everyday now, plays they’re giving me in camp, just making sure I’m making that correction.”

In the Saskatchewan secondary, Milligan Jr. will be joined by nine returnees including C.J. Reavis, Marcus Sayles, Nelson Lokombo, DaMarcus Fields, Jayden Dalke and Kosi Onyeka.

Along with former Roughrider Tevaughn Campbell rejoining the fold after a stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s a group which Milligan Jr. feels confident leading.

Especially considering the Roughriders will be working off the same defensive playbook from Mace for a second year in a row.

“We’re all getting more comfortable with everything,” said Milligan Jr. “We can start to get in our bag a little bit more as far as different looks we might want to give the offence, just different blitz patterns or whatever the case may be.”

With a week to go before their 2025 season opener against the Ottawa Redblacks, the already lofty standard for the league’s defensive MOP and the Roughriders as a whole is being raised.

It’s in the hopes that they can make a longer playoff run to the Grey Cup in Winnipeg this November.

“Always can be better,” said Milligan Jr. “We’re always striving to make sure that we’re better than we were before.”

Milligan Jr. will be among a large group of Roughriders starters on the sidelines Friday night at Mosaic Stadium, not dressed for Saskatchewan’s final pre-season game hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The last chance for bubble players to make an impression ahead of Saturday’s cut-down day for CFL teams, kickoff between the Roughriders and Blue Bombers is set for 7 p.m.