Toronto man accused of supplying Russia’s drone program is 1st to face prosecution over sanctions

On May 9, Russian troops paraded their tanks, armoured vehicles and missiles through Red Square, past the man who sent them to war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin.

The Victory Day procession in Moscow also showcased, for the first time, the military drones that have proven indispensable to Putin’s invasion. But Russian drones are not really Russian on the inside.

They are built out of electronics purchased around the world by a global procurement network that allegedly relies on suppliers in several countries, including Canada.

Last week, Global News revealed the RCMP had arrested a Toronto businessman for allegedly exporting restricted goods to Russia in the months after Putin launched his 2022 full-scale attack on Ukraine.

The RCMP has now confirmed that Anton Trofimov was taken into custody on May 22. He has been accused of selling materials to Moscow that could be used to make weapons.

The arrest is the first under the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA), which placed export controls on Moscow in 2014 in response to Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

“We can confirm that this is the first prosecution under SEMA based on the Russia regulations,” said Nathalie Houle, a Public Prosecution Service of Canada spokesperson.

The charges do not mention drones, but Trofimov and his companies were sanctioned by the U.S. in 2023 for allegedly shipping microelectronics to Russian military drone manufacturers.

Global News was unable to reach Trofimov or his lawyer for comment. He was released on bail after posting a $5,000 deposit and was scheduled to return to court in Toronto on June 30.

The RCMP said it was planning a news conference “at the earliest availability” to announce what it called the “important file” but would not answer questions about its investigation.

“Canada’s sanctions regime makes a critical contribution to international stability as trade in certain kinds of technology and equipment could pose serious risks in maintaining international peace and global security,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“Individuals and businesses are responsible for ensuring the end destination of all exports do not fall under these sanctions. The RCMP will continue to pursue individuals or groups who attempt to profit from illegal trade.”

The Ukrainian embassy in Ottawa said it welcomed Canada’s efforts to use sanctions to “limit Russia’s ability to fuel its war machine.”

“Sanctions must not only be adopted but rigorously implemented to remain an effective tool in deterring further aggression and atrocities,” the embassy said in a statement to Global News.

“Any attempts to supply Russia with technologies that can be used in its illegal war against Ukraine must be met with swift and decisive consequences.”