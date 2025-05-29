Menu

Canada

Quebec committee recommends restricting social media accounts for youth under 14

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2025 7:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec looks into social media ban for children under 14'
Quebec looks into social media ban for children under 14
Quebec is looking into banning social media for children under the age of 14. It's just one of the dozens of recommendations made by a cross-party committee looking into screen use among children and teens in the province. As Global's Franca Mignacca reports, other countries have already taken similar steps.
A committee of Quebec legislature members is recommending that social media accounts be barred for youth under the age of 14 unless they have the consent of a parent or guardian.

The recommendation was in the final report of the all-party committee studying the impact of screen time on young people’s health.

The report acknowledges that some social media sites already have age limits, and that young people are frequently able to get around them.

But committee member Alexandre Leduc told reporters the recommendation sends a signal to parents and the public about the risks of social media.

Trending Now

The proposed age limit is lower than those imposed by France and Australia, who have opted for minimum ages of 15 and 16 years old.

The government confirmed this spring it would accept another committee recommendation to extend a classroom cellphone ban during the school day to the entire grounds at elementary and high schools.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

