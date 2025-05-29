Nova Scotia quiet why it won’t release findings of environmental racism panel

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is not releasing recommendations from a panel tasked with examining environmental racism in the province — and it isn’t saying why.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan repeatedly avoided giving a reason under repeated questioning by reporters today following a provincial cabinet meeting.

Druhan did say the government is committed to addressing issues of equity and racism, and she said she believes the panel’s work will “inform” those efforts.

The eight-member panel was appointed in June 2023 to examine how racism affects a community’s natural environment, and it was expected to submit recommendations by the end of that year.

The panel was created as the result of an amendment to climate change legislation that was passed in the fall of 2023.

Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender said it was “disheartening” that the government has sat on the findings for more than a year and she said the panel’s report should be released to the public.