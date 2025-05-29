Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia quiet why it won’t release findings of environmental racism panel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia government's plan to double a deed transfer tax for non-resident homebuyers needs to be reconsidered, says the association for the province’s Realtors. Adrian Wyld/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government is not releasing recommendations from a panel tasked with examining environmental racism in the province — and it isn’t saying why.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan repeatedly avoided giving a reason under repeated questioning by reporters today following a provincial cabinet meeting.

Druhan did say the government is committed to addressing issues of equity and racism, and she said she believes the panel’s work will “inform” those efforts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The eight-member panel was appointed in June 2023 to examine how racism affects a community’s natural environment, and it was expected to submit recommendations by the end of that year.

Trending Now

The panel was created as the result of an amendment to climate change legislation that was passed in the fall of 2023.

Opposition NDP Leader Claudia Chender said it was “disheartening” that the government has sat on the findings for more than a year and she said the panel’s report should be released to the public.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices