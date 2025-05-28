Campaigns running to address ‘period poverty’ in the Maritimes

Since Nova Scotia has the highest rate of poverty in the country, an advocate says it’s where people have the most trouble affording period products like tampons and pads.
That’s according to Victoria Boucher, a spokesperson for The Period Purse, a national advocacy group that provides these products to 10 different community groups in the province.
“(Period products) are not a nice-to-have, they’re not luxury,” Boucher said.
“They’re something that people who menstruate need in order to kind of continue on with their daily lives as normal.”
Her organization has launched a nationwide campaign to bring awareness to the growing issue.
Non-profits that help people in need are also seeing demand for these products in New Brunswick.
The United Way in Moncton has received roughly $2,000 in donations of period products as part of its own campaign.
They will be passing these on to front-line organizations like Crossroads for Women and the Salvus Clinic.
