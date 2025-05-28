Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Campaigns running to address ‘period poverty’ in the Maritimes

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 5:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Charities providing essential period products as cost of living rises'
Charities providing essential period products as cost of living rises
As the cost of living becomes even more challenging for many people, some are unable to afford essential period products like pads or tampons. Suzanne Lapointe spoke to two charitable organizations providing these products to those in need across the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Since Nova Scotia has the highest rate of poverty in the country, an advocate says it’s where people have the most trouble affording period products like tampons and pads.

That’s according to Victoria Boucher, a spokesperson for The Period Purse, a national advocacy group that provides these products to 10 different community groups in the province.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(Period products) are not a nice-to-have, they’re not luxury,” Boucher said.

“They’re something that people who menstruate need in order to kind of continue on with their daily lives as normal.”

Her organization has launched a nationwide campaign to bring awareness to the growing issue.

Non-profits that help people in need are also seeing demand for these products in New Brunswick.

Trending Now

The United Way in Moncton has received roughly $2,000 in donations of period products as part of its own campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

They will be passing these on to front-line organizations like Crossroads for Women and the Salvus Clinic.

For more on this story watch the video above

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices