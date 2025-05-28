Menu

Politics

Quebec passes bill requiring newcomers to adopt shared values

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 2:42 pm
1 min read
Quebec immigration minister hopes Ottawa will deliver on promise to cut immigration influx
The Quebec legislature has passed a bill requiring immigrants to embrace the common culture of the province.

Newcomers to the province must adhere to shared values including gender equality, secularism and protection of the French language.

The law is Quebec’s answer to the Canadian model of multiculturalism that promotes cultural diversity.

The Quebec government believes the Canadian model is harmful to social cohesion.

Quebec can use the new law to withhold funding for groups and events that don’t promote Quebec’s common culture.

Critics have said the legislation is an attempt to assimilate newcomers and could stoke anti-immigrant sentiment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

