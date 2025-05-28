Quebec passes bill requiring newcomers to adopt shared values

See more sharing options

The Quebec legislature has passed a bill requiring immigrants to embrace the common culture of the province.

Newcomers to the province must adhere to shared values including gender equality, secularism and protection of the French language.

The law is Quebec’s answer to the Canadian model of multiculturalism that promotes cultural diversity.

The Quebec government believes the Canadian model is harmful to social cohesion.

Quebec can use the new law to withhold funding for groups and events that don’t promote Quebec’s common culture.

Critics have said the legislation is an attempt to assimilate newcomers and could stoke anti-immigrant sentiment.