Canada

Halifax says it is closing one of the five remaining designated homeless encampments

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Municipality is closing one of its five remaining homeless encampment sites.

In a statement this morning, the municipality says the green space on Geary Street in Dartmouth will no longer be designated for use by people sheltering in tents, and people will have until June 22 to relocate.

Max Chauvin, Halifax’s director of housing and homelessness, says the Geary Street site has consistently had the lowest use among the designated encampments.

As of Friday, Halifax staff observed four tents at the Geary Street site, and 47 tents and four trailers across the municipality’s four other designated encampment locations, he says.

Chauvin says in the coming days, the residents sleeping at the Geary Street site will be offered resources and support to move to a shelter, temporary housing or one of the remaining designated encampment sites.

Four designated homeless encampment sites will remain open; three in Halifax and one in Dartmouth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

