Canada

Bono says world is ‘in awe’ of Canada for ‘not electing a populist’

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 1:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The whole world is in awe of you': U2 frontman Bono gushes over Canada
‘The whole world is in awe of you’: U2 frontman Bono gushes over Canada
WATCH ABOVE: 'The whole world is in awe of you' — U2 frontman Bono gushes over Canada
The world is “in awe” of Canada after the most recent federal election, U2 frontman Bono says.

The Irish rock star spoke with Global’s The Morning Show earlier this week and offered his views on the results of the most recent Canadian federal election.

“I’m so happy to be speaking to you Canadians at this time in your political life. Coming together, showing the world how to do it. I was always a fan of your mosaic, your culture, your reason and never more so than now,” Bono said in the interview.

“The whole world is in awe of what you’ve done. Thank you for getting together, putting all your politics aside and not electing a populist. Competence turns out to be the rarest thing on the planet these days. A numerous, thoughtful, intelligent leadership. So, thank you,” he said.

“Fifty-one reasons to love Canada, I say,” Bono said, in a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to turn Canada into the 51st American state.

Trump repeated his jibes by claiming that Canada will have to pay US$61 billion to be part of his “Golden Dome” space-based missile defence plan — but would pay nothing if it becomes part of the U.S., a message he claimed to have “told Canada” himself.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They are considering the offer!”

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement to Global News Tuesday night: “The Prime Minister has been clear at every opportunity, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

