Crime

Wanted Manitoba break-in suspect faces more than 2 dozen charges in pair of incidents

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
Thefts at 3 Manitoba farms leave landowners, neighbours shaken
RELATED: An alarming series of break-ins at farms west of Portage la Prairie has left residents on edge. Katherine Dornian reports on the early morning crime sprees and the calls to curtail these incidents in rural Manitoba – Apr 7, 2025
Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for the suspect in a pair of armed break-ins — one of which involved children being held at gunpoint.

Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to Mayaa Road in the community of Black River just before 7 a.m. Friday, where they learned two homes had been broken into by a pair of armed men.

A woman and eight children were asleep inside the first home when the two men kicked in the door and held them at gunpoint. Police say they also assaulted the woman by holding her by the neck. None of the kids, between the ages of six and 17, were injured in the incident.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A second house on the same road was broken into shortly afterward, police said. In this case, the men are accused of kicking in the door and shooting twice into an inside door before taking off in a stolen vehicle.

Police are currently seeking 36-year-old Selkirk man Tyson Breland, who faces well over two dozen charges, including nine counts each of forcible confinement and pointing a firearm, as well as assault by choking, two counts of breaking into and entering a residence, possessing property obtained by crime, nine additional firearms-related charges and four counts of uttering threats.

Anyone who spots the wanted man is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, rather than approaching him, as police say he may be armed.

Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
