Wanted Manitoba break-in suspect faces more than 2 dozen charges in pair of incidents

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for the suspect in a pair of armed break-ins — one of which involved children being held at gunpoint.

Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to Mayaa Road in the community of Black River just before 7 a.m. Friday, where they learned two homes had been broken into by a pair of armed men.

A woman and eight children were asleep inside the first home when the two men kicked in the door and held them at gunpoint. Police say they also assaulted the woman by holding her by the neck. None of the kids, between the ages of six and 17, were injured in the incident.

A second house on the same road was broken into shortly afterward, police said. In this case, the men are accused of kicking in the door and shooting twice into an inside door before taking off in a stolen vehicle.

Police are currently seeking 36-year-old Selkirk man Tyson Breland, who faces well over two dozen charges, including nine counts each of forcible confinement and pointing a firearm, as well as assault by choking, two counts of breaking into and entering a residence, possessing property obtained by crime, nine additional firearms-related charges and four counts of uttering threats.

Anyone who spots the wanted man is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, rather than approaching him, as police say he may be armed.