Canada

Carney set to face 1st question period as Parliament gets back to work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 7:34 am
1 min read
Parliament gets back to work Wednesday with a new Speaker, a new prime minister and plenty of new faces in the House of Commons.

Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia will preside over the House of Commons for the first time today, while his office has confirmed that all 343 members of Parliament have now been sworn in.

Roughly a third of those MPs, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, were elected for the first time in April and will face their first question period today.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will be absent from the House of Commons for the first time in two decades after failing to win re-election in his riding.

Former party leader Andrew Scheer will lead the Conservative caucus in the House of Commons.

King Charles formally opened Parliament on Tuesday with the speech from the throne and the minority Liberal government says it will move quickly to pass a promised one-point cut to the bottom income tax bracket.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

