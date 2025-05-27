Nova Scotia chiefs say province needs to improve consultation on natural resources

Send this page to someone via email

A representative for the Nova Scotia Assembly of Mi’kmaw Chiefs says the provincial government needs to do a better job of consultation as it seeks to develop the province’s natural resources.

Chief Tamara Young, of Pictou Landing First Nation, told a legislature committee today that the province’s duty to consult with the Mi’kmaq needs to be more than an afterthought or a “box to be checked.”

Patrick Butler, the senior Mi’kmaq energy and mines adviser, confirmed during the hearing that chiefs were not consulted before legislation that was passed in March lifted a ban on uranium and a moratorium on fracking for natural gas.

Butler says they also weren’t consulted when the Natural Resources Department said it was issuing a request for proposals for uranium exploration at three sites in the province earlier this month.

He described the relationship with the department as “rocky and inconsistent” and says it’s always better when the Mi’kmaq are informed as early as possible when it comes to natural resources development.

The department’s deputy minister, Karen Gatien, says the government is committed to consultations, but she agrees that it should be done earlier where possible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.