‘Biblical bars’: Beatboxing nun goes viral with a blessed show on live TV

A pair of nuns in Brazil have grabbed the attention of the internet for breaking into a beatboxing riff during a musical performance on television.

The moment was aired on a Catholic, Portuguese TV channel called Pai Eterno, where a duo of nuns and a priest appeared on the broadcast to discuss their work.

The sisters, who wore matching light blue skirts, white blouses, and pronounced crosses around their necks, were in the middle of singing a song in harmony when one dropped a freestyle beat as her godly companions broke out in dance.

@stonetaylor5 Posted @withregram • @proper_xl Let her COOK! 🎤🔥 Brazilian Nun Goes Viral after Beatboxing on TV. ♬ original sound – Stonetaylor

The clip swiftly gained popularity on social media and made headlines in Brazil before being picked up by U.S. news outlet NBC.

Meanwhile, some social media users have been comparing the impromptu sing-along to the film series Sister Act, in which Sister Mary Clarence, played by Whoopi Goldberg, moulds a convent’s deadbeat choir into a sweet-sounding sensation.

TikTok reactions have also flooded in, with one user writing below NBC’s post, “you know what, heaven yeah,” a comment that has garnered over 113,000 likes.

Others chimed in with witty puns and calls for the duo to release more music.

“I need the mixtape, call it ‘It Aint Nun But Vibes,'” one TikTok user said.

“God forbid a nun catch a vibe,” someone else wrote.

“Biblical Bars,” another person commented.

People on Reddit have also been responding to the nun’s commitment to the music.

“Nice footwork from the 2nd nun. This goes hard,” a Reddit user said.

“Where my Brazilian Whoopi Goldberg at?!” someone else commented, while others commented on the dancing nun’s joyful demeanor and contagious smile.

The video was shared on the TV channel’s YouTube page with the caption, “Sisters Marisa and Marizele spoke about vocation on TV Pai Eterno… and out of nowhere: they started beatboxing live! Yes, they are vocational promoters of Copiosa Redenção — and besides their beautiful testimony, they also rock the beat! This excerpt is worth watching. What a presence, what joy, what a mission!”

In Catholicism, vocation refers to a divine calling to live a particular way of life, particularly one devoted to serving God.