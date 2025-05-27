‘Absolutely bewildering’: Senior severely beaten by man after Ontario crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a sketch of a man officers are looking to speak with in connection to the assault of an 84-year-old woman in Ajax last month.

Police said the collision occurred at the Salem Road onramp to Highway 401 at around 11 a.m. on April 23.

At the time of the incident, police said it was unclear who was to blame for the collision, but OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said things soon escalated.

“This goes from zero to 100 very quickly,” he told Global News shortly after the incident occurred.

“The witness described an aggravated assault as the two people were speaking to each other and the victim ended up on the ground, where the assault continued.”

The man fled the scene while the woman was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

“This is just absolutely bewildering to me,” Schmidt said. “To think that a small fender bender with very little damage would result in this kind of trauma.”

Police do not believe there was any interaction between the suspect and the victim before the collision, which rules out road rage.

The other vehicle involved in the collision drove off before officers reached the scene.

In addition to a sketch of the man, police also released a photo of a hat similar to what he may have been wearing. Police described him as being around 20 to 35 years of age with long, black hair and tattoos on his arms and chest.

They described the suspect vehicle as a 2007 to 2012 light-coloured Nissan car that may have some damage to it.

— with files from Global News’ Germain Ma