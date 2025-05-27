2 people found dead in Ottawa home, police investigating

See more sharing options

Ottawa police are investigating after two people were found dead in a south-end home early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home on Pheasant Run Drive in Old Barrhaven at around 1 a.m., where they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Their identities are not being released pending next-of-kin notification.

Police say they have launched a homicide investigation, but they are not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the public.

There did not immediately provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.