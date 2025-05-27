Menu

Canada

2 people found dead in Ottawa home, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2025 8:50 am
1 min read
A Ottawa Police Service patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Ottawa Police Service patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Ottawa police are investigating after two people were found dead in a south-end home early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home on Pheasant Run Drive in Old Barrhaven at around 1 a.m., where they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Their identities are not being released pending next-of-kin notification.

Police say they have launched a homicide investigation, but they are not looking for any suspects and there is no danger to the public.

There did not immediately provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

