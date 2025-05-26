Highway 3 near Prince Albert closed due to wildfire activity

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency announced that Highway 3 South is closed in both directions due to thick smoke causing low visibility in the area.

RCMP say that visibility is extremely poor due to thick smoke caused by wildfires. They are urging drivers to avoid the area and plan to take alternative routes.

The wildfire is burning dangerously close to the Fairview Fairways golf course, just south of the city.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Prince Albert Fire Department is responding to the fire with support from Buckland Fire as strong winds push flames north toward Prince Albert.

Due to this, the RM of Prince Albert has announced that a pre-evacuation notice is in effect. The RM recommends that residents prepare by organizing accommodations, making sure vehicles are ready for travel and preparing an emergency travel kit.