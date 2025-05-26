Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Highway 3 near Prince Albert closed due to wildfire activity

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 7:39 pm
1 min read
Thick smoke on the #3 Highway south of Prince Albert View image in full screen
Thick smoke on the Highway #3 south of Prince Albert. Courtesy Melanie Markling
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency announced that Highway 3 South is closed in both directions due to thick smoke causing low visibility in the area.

RCMP say that visibility is extremely poor due to thick smoke caused by wildfires. They are urging drivers to avoid the area and plan to take alternative routes.

The wildfire is burning dangerously close to the Fairview Fairways golf course, just south of the city.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Prince Albert Fire Department is responding to the fire with support from Buckland Fire as strong winds push flames north toward Prince Albert.

Due to this, the RM of Prince Albert has announced that a pre-evacuation notice is in effect. The RM recommends that residents prepare by organizing accommodations, making sure vehicles are ready for travel and preparing an emergency travel kit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Wildfires grow in Saskatchewan as dry conditions continue'
Wildfires grow in Saskatchewan as dry conditions continue

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices