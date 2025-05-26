Menu

Canada

Edmonton dog owners seeks solution for beloved Jackie Parker Park bridge

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 8:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton residents seeks solution for beloved bridge in Jackie Parker Park'
Edmonton residents seeks solution for beloved bridge in Jackie Parker Park
Tucked away in south Edmonton is a cherished spot for dog owners. But now, that place inside Jackie Parker Park is at risk of closing. The news leaving community members scrambling to find a fix. Morgan Black has more.
Share

A treasured community bridge inside Jackie Parker Park in southeast Edmonton is set to be closed due to safety concerns.

But, the dog owners who frequent the off-leash area near 50th Street in Mill Woods aren’t ready to let it go that easily.

Now, community members are scrambling to find a fix — with the help of Edmonton city councillor Keren Tang.

Watch the video at the top to learn more.

