Part of aging on your terms is embracing the community around you and celebrating it!

Tune in Saturday to Talk To The Experts when Daryl Hooke will be joined by Doctor Haidong Liang of Westend Seniors Activity Centre to discuss their Alberta Seniors Week festivities!

They year, they’re celebrating with two amazing events across our great city June 2nd and 5th!

Preview the events now at WESeniors.ca, then don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday on 880 CHED.