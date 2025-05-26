Macron’s wife shoves him on plane in moment caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

French President Emmanuel Macron brushed off an incident involving his wife, where she appeared to aggressively shove him while disembarking a flight.

Macron’s office on Monday downplayed the altercation in which his wife, Brigitte Macron, appeared to shove him in the face as the couple arrived in Vietnam at the start of a Southeast Asia tour.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, Brigitte’s hands can be seen pushing into his face while the president prepares to disembark from the presidential aircraft. Only her arms and hands are visible, which, clad in red sleeves, matched the attire she wore moments later when walking down the plane’s steps alongside her husband.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She appeared to be unaware that the plane door was open when the push took place. Afterwards, Macron can be seen briefly waving to cameras before the pair disappears behind a flight attendant.

The couple, who have been married since 2007, then disembarked together.

View image in full screen France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron disembark from the plane upon their arrival at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 25, 2025. PLUDOVIC MARIN / Getty Images

An Elysee official played down the moment, denying it showed an argument between the couple.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh,” they said, according to Reuters. “It was a moment of closeness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Macron’s visit to Vietnam, a former French colony, is the first by any French leader in his role in almost a decade, and comes as he aims to bolster his country’s influence in the region.

Vietnam, which has a heavily export-driven economy, has made concessions to the U.S. in trade talks in a bid to avoid 46 per cent tariffs. But Brussels, where the European Union is headquartered, has concerns that Vietnam’s efforts to buy more American goods could come at Europe’s expense.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to impose 50 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union, but softened his stance two days later, restoring a July 9 deadline for talks between Washington and Brussels.

— With files from Reuters