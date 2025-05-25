Edmonton mayoral candidate uses humour, life story in campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Omar Mohammad is a pediatric dentist who believes he can be Edmonton’s next mayor, and he’s sharing his life story to achieve his goal.

He says he’s overcome homelessness to get where he is today.

“Growing up, I had food insecurity, home insecurity. I’ve stayed in shelters,” Mohammad said.

"I have real experience in that matter."

It’s that experience Mohammad feels has left him the tools to lead city council.

The first-time candidate is running as an independent and says he wants to ensure fiscal responsibility in city hall, security for Edmontonians and shelter for the vulnerable.

“Edmonton needs a mayor that has struggled, has achieved success and is going to sacrifice –I’m sacrificing my dental practice and career to do this,” Mohammad said.

Mohammad’s strategy also includes a touch of humour.

His campaign videos include one a rap song about his council push, and another with an “out of this world” pothole that swallows him whole.

“My point in the messaging… is to try to increase voter engagement by addressing youth,” Mohammad said.

Former municipal campaign manager Chris Henderson says social media is now a “main driver” for getting messages across.

Henderson is now a chief strategist with Y Station Communications and Research.

While he says social media is important, he adds it’s a fine line.

“People have often tried to do something creative in campaigns and if people can’t hear the message they think it’s a gimmick,” Henderson said. “If they think it’s a gimmick, they’re not going to vote for you, even if they like it.”

Henderson says there’s one key for unexperienced candidates like Mohammad, who are facing council veterans like Tim Cartmell, Tony Caterina and Andrew Knack.

“Standing out early is important. Getting people to find a way to pay attention to your campaign before people start to lock in,” Henderson said.

Mohammad is hoping his lived experiences will do just that before people head to the polls in October.

Find a full list of election candidates on the City of Edmonton website.