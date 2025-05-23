Menu

Headline link
Canada

Bowling for glory at the 5 Pin Canadian Open Championship

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 7:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bowling for glory at the 5 Pin Canadian Open Championship'
Bowling for glory at the 5 Pin Canadian Open Championship
WATCH: Singles, men’s, ladies, and mixed teams from across the country are in Regina, vying for the ultimate title of 5 Pin Bowling national champion.
Canada is the birthplace of many sports, from lacrosse to basketball.

But hundreds of competitors from across the country have rolled into Regina this week for a lesser-known Canadian pastime.

Global News’ Sarah jones has more on the Five Pin Canadian Open Championship and how it’s celebrating a community of unique athletes.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on the tournament

