Canada

Multi-vehicle collision involving Toronto bus leaves up to 9 injured

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
As many as nine people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a Toronto bus, reported just before the beginning of rush hour on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to a crash at Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue a little before 3:30 p.m. to respond to a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said a bus was involved in the crash, which saw emergency services dash to the scene.

Paramedics told Global News just after 4 p.m. they had taken four people to hospital so far. Police said one of those patients was one was a man in his 40s, who was taken to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The three others had minor injuries, paramedics said. They expected to take more to hospital from the scene, but did not immediately have details of their injuries.

Toronto police estimated as many as nine people could have been injured.

Eglinton Avenue is closed westbound at Kipling while cleanup from the crash continues.

Police said more updates would follow.

