N.S. woman killed in motorcycle crash, driver seriously injured

A 46-year-old woman from Salmon River, N.S., was killed in a motorcycle crash this week, according to RCMP.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Highway 2 between Main and George streets at around 9:30 p.m. on May 21.

RCMP said it’s believed the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the ditch.

“One rider, a 46-year-old woman from Salmon River, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a release.

“The driver, a 61-year-old man from Shubenacadie East, was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.