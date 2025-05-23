New Langford university campus named in honour of John Horgan

Send this page to someone via email

The new campus of Royal Roads University is being named after the late John Horgan, honouring the former B.C. premier in the Vancouver Island community of Langford where he lived.

Premier David Eby says in a news release that the new John Horgan Campus in downtown Langford is a fitting tribute to his predecessor, who “knew education opened the doors to opportunity.”

Horgan, who was also Canada’s ambassador to Germany, died of cancer in November, aged 65.

His widow, Ellie Horgan, says the naming of the campus “would have meant the world” to him.

Dr. Philip Steenkamp, president and vice-chancellor of Royal Roads, says in the release that Horgan was a “tireless champion” of expanded access to post-secondary education.

Royal Roads also announced the creation of the John Horgan Entrance Award, to give financial assistance to new undergraduates at the Langford campus.

“As a firm believer in the power of higher education to change lives, John understood the doors it could open for the next generation of changemakers — those who will follow in his footsteps to tackle the great challenges of our time and build a better world,” said Steenkamp.

“I’m proud to support this award with a personal donation of $25,000 and look forward to seeing students thrive at RRU Langford on the John Horgan Campus.”

Ellie Horgan said her late husband’s “love for Langford, for education and for young people all come together in this campus — a place that will spark new ideas, welcome diverse perspectives and open new opportunities.”

“He would be proud to see students, faculty and staff become part of Langford’s vibrant community, and deeply honoured to have his name associated with such a meaningful place of learning.”