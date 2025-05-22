Menu

Crime

Unique bike stolen in Saskatoon

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 7:49 pm
1 min read
Unique bike stolen in Saskatoon
WATCH: This family is using their story about a stolen bike to push the provincial government to work with city council to tackle Saskatoon's growing crime numbers.
Watch the video above to hear the story of Anna Olauson, her special bike ‘Cruisy’ and how her family is advocating for the city to find better ways to lower crime in Saskatoon.

