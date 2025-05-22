Unions tell CRTC not to count AI-generated content as CanCon

Send this page to someone via email

Unions representing actors and writers are urging the CRTC not to classify artificial intelligence-generated material as Canadian content.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists says “under no circumstance” should AI-created material be considered CanCon.

The union’s national president Eleanor Noble says doing otherwise would be a “betrayal” of Canadian performers.

The actor’s union is appearing at a two-week hearing held by the federal broadcast regulator as it considers how to modernize its definition of Canadian content.

The CRTC asked for input on the impact and role of artificial intelligence as part of that process.

The Writer’s Guild of Canada, which appeared at the hearing Wednesday, also argues AI-generated content should not be considered Canadian content.