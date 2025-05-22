Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Half of Quebecers don’t have first responder services in their communities: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: May 21'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: May 21
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: May 21
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new auditor general report has found that half of Quebec’s population lives in communities with no first responder service.

First responders can include firefighters, police officers and other people with first aid training.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They are usually first on the scene and can provide basic care until paramedics and ambulances arrive.

The report published today says 45 per cent of very urgent calls in municipalities without first responders have an ambulance response time of more than 10 minutes.

Trending Now

A government-mandated committee recommended in 2014 that the province take steps to ensure first responders are available across the territory.

The report says that despite that recommendation, 70 per cent of communities had no first responder service as of September 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices