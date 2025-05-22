Measles cases increase by 173 in Ontario, bringing outbreak’s total close to 1,800

See more sharing options

Public Health Ontario says 173 more people have been infected with measles in the province over the past week.

That brings the number of measles cases to 1,795 since Ontario’s outbreak began last October.

The health agency’s weekly measles report, released today, says the virus continues to spread primarily among people who have not been immunized.

The majority of people infected with measles throughout the outbreak are infants, children and adolescents.

The report says a total of 129 people have required hospitalization, with 10 people admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Southwestern Public Health unit, which includes Oxford County, Elgin County and St. Thomas, continues to be hardest hit, with 98 of the new cases.

Measles has emerged in several parts of Canada, including Alberta, which has had more than 500 cases since March.