Canada

Police shoot 50-year-old man in Collingwood, Ont., SIU investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2025 9:45 am
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMA
Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer shot and injured 50-year-old man in Collingwood.

The Special Investigations Unit says the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near a residence on Rhonda Road.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital, where he remained as of Wednesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say its officers were called to Rhonda Road for reports of a disturbance before the shooting.

The SIU investigates when someone is shot at, seriously injured, sexually assaulted or killed by police.

Collingwood is 150 kilometres north of Toronto, on the shore of Georgian Bay.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

