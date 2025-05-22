Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now Canada’s 2nd NBA MVP. Here’s how he did it

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Wednesday night, becoming the first Canadian to be named the league’s top player in more than two decades.

Known as SGA, the Hamilton, Ont., native now follows in the footsteps of Canadian NBA legend Steve Nash, who was given the award in 2005 and 2006 while leading the Phoenix Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the overwhelming choice among voters as he collected 71 of 100 first-place votes from journalists covering the NBA who were eligible to cast a ballot.

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic finished second, collecting the other 29 first-place votes. The Serbian national lost the trophy for the first time in three years. Gilgeous-Alexander finished second to Jokic last year.

Why SGA for MVP?

Gilgeous-Alexander became the first Canadian to ever lead the NBA in scoring during the 2024-25 season, while also leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top spot in the regular season standings.

SGA only failed to score 20 points once this season, and is currently on a streak of scoring at least 20 points in 72 consecutive games; he is also currently approaching the record set by Wilt Chamberlain, who in 1963-64, hit that total for 80 games in a row.

Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander is also joining NBA legend Michael Jordan in becoming the only player to average at least 32 points and six assists per game while shooting more than 50 per cent from the field in a season.

Bookmakers currently have the Thunder listed as the heavy favourites to win the NBA championship; the Oklahoma City is currently up 1-0 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s acceptance

Gilgeous-Alexander, who was born in Toronto but raised in Hamilton, made his acceptance speech Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

He was surrounded by teammates, who he thanked, in part, by buying each one of them Rolex watches. SGA went on to thank other members of the Thunder organization before he turned his attention to his wife.

“Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant … what sacrifice really meant, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am, without you. Thank you.”

SGA and Kid Canada

Rowan Barrett, who is currently the general manager of Canada’s men’s basketball team, also played with Nash in a Canadian jersey at the end of the 1990s and in the early 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

He believes Gilgeous-Alexander could have a similar effect on young Canadian players that Nash has often been credited for.

“I would expect that it will continue to inspire our youth as well as our athletes that are already in the pros,” he said.

“It can inspire them to believe that they can play at the top levels of this game, that it is possible to come out of a smaller centre like Hamilton and be able to star on one of the biggest stages on Earth.”

Gilgeous-Alexander gave credit to Nash on Wednesday for the rising number of Canadian players in the NBA.

“He set the foundation. He was the first Canadian basketball player I knew of,” Gilgeous-Alexander told The Canadian Press.

“Without seeing guys from Canada go to the NBA, it wouldn’t have been as much of a dream as it was for us as kids growing up. … To be in the conversation with a guy like that, and what he’s meant to not only basketball, but to the country of Canada, has been special.”

— with files from The Canadian Press and Associated Press