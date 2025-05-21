Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Major landslide sweeps away home and road northeast of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 2:20 pm
1 min read
A home is seen after being swept away by a major landslide in Ste-Monique, Que., northeast of Montreal. View image in full screen
A major landslide northeast of Montreal swept away a home and a road. No injuries reported, but three nearby homes were evacuated as the slide is expected to grow. Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press
A major landslide has swept away a home and a road northeast of Montreal.

Sylvain Gallant, regional civil security director, told reporters in Ste-Monique, Que., that the home was empty and no one was hurt.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the landslide left a hole estimated at more than 300 metres long and 100 metres wide.

Gallant says the landslide is expected to grow larger.

Three surrounding homes were evacuated out of caution.

The public security director says the area is known for landslides and there has been heavy rain in recent days.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

