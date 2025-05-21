Major landslide sweeps away home and road northeast of Montreal

See more sharing options

A major landslide has swept away a home and a road northeast of Montreal.

Sylvain Gallant, regional civil security director, told reporters in Ste-Monique, Que., that the home was empty and no one was hurt.

He says the landslide left a hole estimated at more than 300 metres long and 100 metres wide.

Gallant says the landslide is expected to grow larger.

Three surrounding homes were evacuated out of caution.

The public security director says the area is known for landslides and there has been heavy rain in recent days.