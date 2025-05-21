SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Fire

Portions of Whiteshell Provincial Park reopen as crews continue to fight wildfires

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
RELATED: Wildfire updates from across the province including the latest from the RMs of Lac du Bonnet and Piney.
Parts of Whiteshell Provincial Park that are a safe distance away from an out-of-control wildfire are set to reopen.

The Manitoba government says permanent residents, cottagers and commercial operators in Falcon Lake and Barren Lake and several areas are safe to return.

Earlier this morning, the provincial road from Seven Sisters east to Betula Lake reopened for local traffic, while Falcon Lake and Barren Lake will reopen to local traffic.

The province ordered the evacuation of the park last week after a blaze near Ingolf, Ont., roughly 70 kilometres west of Kenora, had crossed into Manitoba.

The province’s fire map shows that the fire on the Manitoba side is roughly 16 square kilometres.

All seasonal and nightly campsites remain closed and reservations up to and including May 29 have been cancelled.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

