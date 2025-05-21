Toronto’s unusually low late May temperatures not seen since 1967: meteorologist

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is experiencing a stretch of unusually low temperatures that haven’t been seen in late May in decades.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 10 C on Thursday, which is close to 9.4 C recorded on May 22, 1967.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the daytime high forecast for Thursday is the normal nighttime low temperature for this time of year, and significantly below the typical daytime high of 20 C.

Coulson says a cold front swept through southern Ontario on Sunday, bringing cooler-than-normal temperatures this week.

He says people planning outdoor activities over the coming days will need to dress warmly and keep an umbrella handy because periods of rain are also forecasted.

Toronto temperatures hovering between 10 and 13 degrees are expected to bounce back up by the weekend with a daytime high of 18 C expected on Sunday, but another stretch of cooler weather is forecasted next week.