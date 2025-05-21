Highway 3 east of Creston, B.C. closed, police investigation underway

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 3 is currently closed about five km east of Creston, B.C., due to a vehicle incident.

Drive BC says the highway is closed in both directions between Canyon-Lister Road and Lakeview Arrow Creek Road with no detour available.

Drive BC confirmed a police investigation is underway although it is unclear what caused the road closure.

An estimated time or reopening is not available and the next update will be at 2 p.m. PT.