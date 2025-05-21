Menu

Traffic

Highway 3 east of Creston, B.C. closed, police investigation underway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 2:07 pm
Highway 3 east of Creston B.C. is closed due to a vehicle incident on Wednesday, May 21. View image in full screen
Highway 3 east of Creston B.C. is closed due to a vehicle incident on Wednesday, May 21. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
Highway 3 is currently closed about five km east of Creston, B.C., due to a vehicle incident.

Drive BC says the highway is closed in both directions between Canyon-Lister Road and Lakeview Arrow Creek Road with no detour available.

Drive BC confirmed a police investigation is underway although it is unclear what caused the road closure.

An estimated time or reopening is not available and the next update will be at 2 p.m. PT.

