World

China warns U.S. ‘Golden Dome’ could ignite space arms race

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 21, 2025 10:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump unveils ‘Golden Dome’ plan, says Canada wants to join'
Trump unveils ‘Golden Dome’ plan, says Canada wants to join
WATCH: Trump unveils 'Golden Dome' plan, says Canada wants to join.
China is “seriously concerned” about the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project and urged Washington to abandon its development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had selected a design for the $175-billion project and named a Space Force general to head the ambitious program aimed at blocking threats from China and Russia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, when asked about the project at a regular press conference, said it carries “strong offensive implications” and heightens the risks of the militarisation of outer space and an arms race.

“The United States, in pursuing a ‘U.S.-first’ policy, is obsessed with seeking absolute security for itself. This violates the principle that the security of all countries should not be compromised and undermines global strategic balance and stability. China is seriously concerned about this,” Mao said.

She urged Washington to abandon the development of the system as soon as possible and take actions to enhance trust among major powers.

© 2025 Reuters

