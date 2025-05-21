Saskatchewan businesses prepare for potential Canada Post strike

Saskatchewan-based businesses are preparing to pivot while once again counting down the hours before a potential Canada Post strike on Friday.
Some small businesses in both Regina and Saskatoon have already begun relying on different couriers since Canada Post’s last strike in November. However, businesses still relied on Canada Post to deliver to rural areas.
Now many places are working to adjust operations again, damaging their trust in what has been Canada’s largest postal service.
Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.
