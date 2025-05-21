SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Saskatchewan businesses prepare for potential Canada Post strike

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 10:12 am
1 min read
Local businesses prepare for potential Canada Post strike
WATCH: Many Saskatchewan-based businesses are now preparing to pivot operations if the potential Canada Post strike becomes a reality on Friday.
Saskatchewan-based businesses are preparing to pivot while once again counting down the hours before a potential Canada Post strike on Friday.

Some small businesses in both Regina and Saskatoon have already begun relying on different couriers since Canada Post’s last strike in November. However, businesses still relied on Canada Post to deliver to rural areas.

Now many places are working to adjust operations again, damaging their trust in what has been Canada’s largest postal service.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

