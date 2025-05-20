Edmonton-area teacher faces child exploitation, pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit says it has arrested and charged an Edmonton-area substitute teacher for child pornography related charges.

The investigation began last month when ICE was tipped off by the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that Eric Matheson-Jones, 47, allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material using Dropbox, a website used to host files in an online cloud.

After a search warrant was issued on May 14, investigators charged Matheson-Jones with accessing, possessing, and transmitting child pornography.

Police say that at the time of his arrest, he was a teacher at Norquest College, as well as working as a substitute teacher with Edmonton Public Schools and Elk Island Public Schools.

He was also a tutor with Lights on Mediated Learning Centre in Sherwood Park.

According to investigators, charges against Matheson-Jones are related to offences made online, and police say there is no indication if any students attending any of the schools or the college have been affected.

Norquest College confirmed to Global News that he was a casual instructor.

According to Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS), Matheson-Jones has worked as a substitute teacher since 2013 at both junior and senior high schools.

“There have been no reports from EIPS students, but it’s essential our school families are aware of the charges laid,” a spokesperson with the school division told Global News.

Detective Erik Bjarnason with ALERT said the law enforcement agency is sharing the information due to the accused’s position of trust and authority.

“It adds another heightened level of concern for us when we learn individuals have access to children or potential access to children,” he explained.

“That being said, I don’t want to put everyone on high alert that something has happened. But we want to make sure that if it does and it hasn’t been reported, so it can be reported and can be properly investigated,” he added.

While ALERT says it has no evidence to show students at the schools were affected, Det. Bjarnason says it’s important to have these conversations with students.

“I think it’s extremely important to have open and honest communication with your kids with relationships with anybody that they have with anybody in a position of trust,” Det. Bjarnason said.

Elk Island and Norquest both confirmed they’ve terminated his position.

Edmonton Public Schools said Matheson-Jones previously served as a substitute teacher and is no longer with them.

Lights on Mediated Learning Centre said they’re shocked to hear this news but have no further comment.

Matheson-Jones was released from custody with some court-imposed conditions, with his next court appearance scheduled for June 4.