Canada

Vintners and brewers thrilled with supports in Ontario budget

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
Ontario’s vintners and brewers say they are thrilled with the support provided by the province in its latest budget.

The province is set to launch the Ontario Grape Support program that will double the percentage of Ontario grapes in blended wine.

Wine Growers Ontario says the program will be a boon to wineries and grape farmers because blended wine is a safety net for the industry as it uses much hardier crops.

The province is also providing relief to microbreweries by cutting the microbrew tax rate and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario mark-up rate by 50 per cent each.

Ontario Craft Brewers says the tax cuts are a game changer for its members.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the changes will help grow the craft beer and wine industries across the province.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

