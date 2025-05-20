Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s April inflation data set to show impact of carbon price removal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 7:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s economic outlook amid tariff uncertainty'
Canada’s economic outlook amid tariff uncertainty
Global central banks are sounding the alarm about the economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. BMO Senior Economist Priscilla Thiagamoorthy discusses the outlook for growth and inflation in Canada and the United States amid trade uncertainty – Apr 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada is set to release inflation data for April today.

Market data shows economists on average expect the annual rate of inflation cooled to 1.6 per cent last month, from 2.3 per cent in March.

The Liberal government eliminated the consumer carbon price at the start of April, offering motorists some relief at the pump.

Click to play video: 'Gas prices fall after consumer carbon tax ends in most of Canada'
Gas prices fall after consumer carbon tax ends in most of Canada
Trending Now

Last month also marked the first full month of tariffs between Canada and the United States, though both sides have offered some exemptions in the trade dispute.

Story continues below advertisement

RSM economist Tu Nguyen says she doesn’t expect tariffs to drive the headline inflation number higher yet even if Canadians ended up paying more for certain goods like autos last month.

The April inflation figures come a little more than two weeks before the Bank of Canada is set to make its next interest rate decision on June 4.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices