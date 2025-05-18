Oilers heading to Texas to see Stars in West final

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers now know their opponent and starting date for the NHL’s Western Conference final.

The Oilers, who needed five games to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights in their second-round, best-of-seven playoff series, will open the West final at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, facing the Dallas Stars for the second straight year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stars defeated the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to win their second-round series in six games.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Game 2 in the West final is Friday, before the series shifts to Canada for Games 3 and 4, on Sunday (May 25) and Tuesday (May 27).

The Oilers beat the Stars in six games last year after losing two of the first three contests.

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 showdown between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference final. That best-of-seven series will get underway on Tuesday either in Toronto or Carolina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.