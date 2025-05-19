Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Home gardening sees surge in popularity

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 19, 2025 6:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Popularity in home gardening spikes'
Popularity in home gardening spikes
WATCH: More and more people are turning to growing their own fruits and veggies at home to help save a few dollars at the grocery store.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As food prices in grocery stores continue to rise, many people are moving towards a more homegrown way of bringing food to the table.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Many people are shopping for fresh veggies and fruits to grow on their own at home.

People who spoke with Global News say it’s helped them save money and helped them feel better about what they’re eating.

Trending Now

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

Sponsored content

AdChoices