Carney lands in Rome to attend Pope’s inaugural mass

Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Rome Saturday morning where he will meet with Italian leadership later in the day.

Carney is in the Italian capital to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Canadian Ambassador to Italy Elissa Goldberg and Canada’s Ambassador to the Holy See Joyce Napier as well as other officials.

Carney, a devout Catholic, is making his first official visit to the Vatican. He did not attend the funeral of Pope Francis as it took place two days before the federal election last month.

The Prime Minister’s Office has so far only confirmed Saturday’s meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, though Carney is expected to meet other G7 leaders ahead of the global summit that Canada will host in Kananaskis, Alta. next month.

A delegation of 13 Liberal MPs, who are Catholic or represent ridings with a large Catholic base, is also travelling with Carney.

Former cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste, and Ottawa MPs Mona Fortier and Marie-France Lalonde are among those on the trip.

Senators Toni Varone and Tony Loffreda are also part of the Canadian delegation, as are Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.