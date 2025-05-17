Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney lands in Rome to attend Pope’s inaugural mass

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2025 9:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney arrives in Rome for Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass'
Carney arrives in Rome for Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass
WATCH ABOVE: Carney arrives in Rome for Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Rome Saturday morning where he will meet with Italian leadership later in the day.

Carney is in the Italian capital to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Canadian Ambassador to Italy Elissa Goldberg and Canada’s Ambassador to the Holy See Joyce Napier as well as other officials.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney, a devout Catholic, is making his first official visit to the Vatican. He did not attend the funeral of Pope Francis as it took place two days before the federal election last month.

The Prime Minister’s Office has so far only confirmed Saturday’s meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, though Carney is expected to meet other G7 leaders ahead of the global summit that Canada will host in Kananaskis, Alta. next month.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A delegation of 13 Liberal MPs, who are Catholic or represent ridings with a large Catholic base, is also travelling with Carney.

Former cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste, and Ottawa MPs Mona Fortier and Marie-France Lalonde are among those on the trip.

Senators Toni Varone and Tony Loffreda are also part of the Canadian delegation, as are Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices