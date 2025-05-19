Menu

Saskatchewan’s original grain bin hotel celebrates 10 years

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted May 19, 2025 5:00 pm
Saskatchewan’s original grain bin hotel, Alive Sky Lodge, is gearing up for its 10th anniversary this year.

Alive Sky Lodge sits seven minutes outside Rosetown, Sask. April Wegren, co-owner, says they often find international guests staying in the suites, coming for the quiet and calmness of the countryside.

Global’s Nicole Healey brings you the full story in the video above.

