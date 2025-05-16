Menu

Crime

Edmonton police officer who used job to meet women sentenced to 6 months jail

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building is shown in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. View image in full screen
A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building is shown in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A judge has sentenced an Edmonton police officer to six months jail for making sexual advances toward vulnerable women while he was on duty.

Hunter Robinz pleaded guilty last year to breach of trust for pursuing eight victims of crime he met on the job between 2017 and 2019.

He was also given two years probation.

The Crown had asked for a three-year prison sentence, while the defence suggested two years of house arrest.

Court heard Robinz grabbed one woman by her waist and forcibly kissed her, and he spent an hour at another woman’s home making unwanted advances.

The Crown argued in March that Robinz neglected his duty to help other members of the public.

Defence lawyer Allan Fay told court the officer’s actions are a result of post-traumatic stress disorder, which he developed after two tours in Afghanistan.

Edmonton police officer to be sentenced for breach of trust on May 16
© 2025 The Canadian Press

