Vancouver to host the next FIFA Congress ahead of 2026 World Cup

Vancouver will host the 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026, bringing representatives of all 211 members of the world governing body of soccer to Canada ahead of the World Cup.

The announcement was made Thursday at the 75th FIFA Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 76th FIFA Congress will be held in Vancouver, Canada, on the 30th of April, 2026,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino told the Congress. “We very much look forward to welcoming you all in Vancouver … a beautiful host city of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.”

Held since 1904, the FIFA Congress is traditionally held in the World Cup host country the year of the tournament.

In earning hosting rights, Canada wins out over co-hosts the U.S. and Mexico.

The Congress took place in Montreal in 1976 when João Havelange was FIFA president.

“It’s one of the major events annually for FIFA,” Victor Montagliani, a Vancouver native who doubles as CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president, said in an interview. “Outside of a World Cup or a competition, it’s our biggest event because it’s our annual meeting.”

The Congress will be a boon to local tourism with three-plus delegates from each country, plus representatives from FIFA’s six confederations, media and stakeholders. The world’s governing body usually stages a legends game around the meeting, drawing in familiar faces from the pitch.

“As part of the bid, we always committed to bringing other events to Canada, as well as Mexico and the United States,” said Peter Montopoli, chief tournament officer for the Canadian end of the 2026 tournament. “During the course of the lead-up, certainly a lot of the workshops and things have been centrally located, for travel purposes, which would be America. It makes sense.

“But this one (the Congress) is the big winner because it brings the most members, the most people and the most tourism.”

Montagliani calls the Congress a “festival of football.”

“There’s also business that needs to be done,” he added.

The 2026 agenda will include deciding the hosts of the 2031 and ’35 Women’s World Cups, as well as the 2012 FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation has confirmed its interest in submitting a joint bid with other CONCACAF member associations to host the 2031 women’s tournament.

England’s Football Association, the Irish Football Association, the Scottish Football Association and the Football Association of Wales have confirmed their interest in submitting a joint bid for the 2035 tournament.

Each of the 211 members has one vote in the Congress.

The 75th Congress coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Paraguayan Football Association’s affiliation to FIFA. It was also timely with South America set to stage the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil and the FIFA World Cup centenary celebration matches in 2030 (in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay).

The 2026 World Cup runs June 11 to July 19.