NAIT pausing 18 programs as part of review

Send this page to someone via email

NAIT is pausing 18 programs as part of a comprehensive review.

The post-secondary’s vice-president, academic Peter Leclaire says the changes are to ensure NAIT can meet the needs of students and industry.

Leclaire says the school is dealing with shifting enrolment, international student policy changes and rising costs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are taking a close look at how we operate and where we focus our resources,” Leclaire said. “One part of this work is evaluating the viability and relevance of the programs we offer.”

NAIT says students currently enrolled in paused programs will be able to finish their studies.

As for staff, NAIT says there will likely be impacts, but is not sure what that looks like at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above.