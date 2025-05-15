Menu

Education

NAIT pausing 18 programs as part of review

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NAIT to pause 18 programs as part of review'
NAIT to pause 18 programs as part of review
WATCH: Several programs at NAIT could be in jeopardy. The polytechnic is already pausing some as it reviews what it should offer going forward. Erik Bay has the details.
NAIT is pausing 18 programs as part of a comprehensive review.

The post-secondary’s vice-president, academic Peter Leclaire says the changes are to ensure NAIT can meet the needs of students and industry.

Leclaire says the school is dealing with shifting enrolment, international student policy changes and rising costs.

“We are taking a close look at how we operate and where we focus our resources,” Leclaire said. “One part of this work is evaluating the viability and relevance of the programs we offer.”

NAIT says students currently enrolled in paused programs will be able to finish their studies.

As for staff, NAIT says there will likely be impacts, but is not sure what that looks like at this time.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

