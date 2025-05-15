Menu

Canada

Saint John, N.B., police charge one of their own with assault, provide few details

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene near King Square in Saint John's, N.B. View image in full screen
A Saint John police officer has been charged with assault following a public complaint. Fredericton police are investigating. The officer is due in court July 3. Reeti Rohilla / Global News
The police force in Saint John, N.B., says it has charged one of its officers with assault.

A news release today from the Saint John Police Force says a public complaint prompted an investigation into the officer.

The release says the allegation did not meet the mandate of the independent police oversight agency, and that the Fredericton Police Force investigated instead.

Saint John police say the officer was charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

The release does not name the officer or provide details about his alleged crime, nor does it explain why the allegation did not fall within the purview of the independent oversight agency.

A spokesperson said in an email the force would not be providing such detail, to protect the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

