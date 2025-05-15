Saint John, N.B., police charge one of their own with assault, provide few details

Send this page to someone via email

The police force in Saint John, N.B., says it has charged one of its officers with assault.

A news release today from the Saint John Police Force says a public complaint prompted an investigation into the officer.

The release says the allegation did not meet the mandate of the independent police oversight agency, and that the Fredericton Police Force investigated instead.

Saint John police say the officer was charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

The release does not name the officer or provide details about his alleged crime, nor does it explain why the allegation did not fall within the purview of the independent oversight agency.

A spokesperson said in an email the force would not be providing such detail, to protect the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings.