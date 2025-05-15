Students, parents rally against elimination of Grade 7 band program in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Parents and students turned out in numbers on Wednesday to protest the elimination of the Surrey School District’s Grade 7 band program.

The district is facing a $16 million budget shortfall next year, with the elementary school band program slated to be one of the casualties as it looks to balance the books.

“It makes me feel really sad that they are shutting it down,” Grade 7 band participant Keira told Global News. “(My little brothers) won’t be able to experience the joy that me and my older brother felt.”

Music is an essential part of B.C.’s school curriculum, but band programs are not.

Current and former band students rallied with their instruments in front of the district office where trustees approved the proposed budget during their board meeting.

4:11 Surrey parents, teachers ramp up the pressure for more provincial education funding

“This is so upsetting,” parent Angie Haertl said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every time there are cuts it seems to go at music and the arts first. We have such a wealth of studies that show how much early education in ensemble music benefits our core learning subjects.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jason Chung, a Grade 11 student and former elementary band participant, said the program is what set him on his current course.

“That is what led me to join music education in secondary right now. We cannot take away that opportunity because it is a starting point, where you get into music,” he said.

“It affects the careers of the future generation that is to come, who won’t get the exposure we got.”

The district is legally required to find savings to cover the shortfall and pass a balanced budget by the end of June.