Winnipeg cops investigate Austin Street homicide

Police are looking for information after a 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in north Winnipeg.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Austin Street around 5 p.m., where they found the body of Clinton Simard, who had injuries to his upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).