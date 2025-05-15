Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate Austin Street homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 12:30 pm
1 min read
Police are looking for information after a 51-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in north Winnipeg.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Austin Street around 5 p.m., where they found the body of Clinton Simard, who had injuries to his upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

