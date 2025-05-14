Alberta Wildfire on what to do — and what not to do — as May long weekend approaches

Send this page to someone via email

The May long weekend is the kickoff to summer for many Albertans itching to get out camping and enjoying the outdoors, but it comes at a precarious time in the province’s wildfire season.

This time of year, many fires are started by human activities such as campfires, burning deadfall, sparks and hot exhaust from ATVs and other off-road vehicles, cigarette butts and agriculture activity.

Alberta Wildfire said last year, 32 out of 33 wildfires that began on the Victoria Day long weekend were caused by humans. In 2023, it was 16 out of 25 fires.

“There is a misconception that we are trying to limit the ability of people to enjoy the back country — but that isn’t the case,” said Alberta Wildfire public information officer Kevin Hunt.

“We really do take a look at what the weather conditions are — what are our current and forecasted fire loads are.”

Sarah Komadina went out to Crimson Lake Provincial Park near Rocky Mountain House to learn more from Alberta Wildfire and Alberta Parks officials about the current fire bans and restrictions, and how they could impact recreation plans.

Learn more in the video above.